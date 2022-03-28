Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target Cut to C$8.25

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$9.75 to C$8.25 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

CVE:EGLX opened at C$1.99 on Thursday. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of C$0.92 and a one year high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.99. The company has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a PE ratio of -15.43.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.