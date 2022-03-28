Equillium’s (EQ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

EQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Equillium from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equillium from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Equillium stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Equillium has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $95.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Equillium ( NASDAQ:EQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Equillium will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,325,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after buying an additional 154,851 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

