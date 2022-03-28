Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Group Services in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$264.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$219.23.

BYD opened at C$161.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$145.70 and a 1-year high of C$267.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$168.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$203.25.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$650.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$636.26 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.09%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

