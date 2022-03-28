Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives $104.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EUXTF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays began coverage on Euronext in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Euronext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Euronext stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.30. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of $84.46 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

