Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

Shares of EVAX stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.69 million and a PE ratio of -2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Evaxion Biotech A/S ( NASDAQ:EVAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Analysts forecast that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence (AI)-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. Its proprietary AI platforms include PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

