Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Receives $315.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $315.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $299.01 on Friday. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $307.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.07 and a 200-day moving average of $275.67.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,833,000 after purchasing an additional 293,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,963,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,867,000 after purchasing an additional 35,801 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,443,000 after purchasing an additional 110,840 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,075,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 843,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,641,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

