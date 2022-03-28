Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on XGN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $8.40 on Friday. Exagen has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $136.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a current ratio of 12.10.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 55.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exagen will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Exagen by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Exagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Exagen by 1,885.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Exagen by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

