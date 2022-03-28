Exosis 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (EXO)

Exosis (EXO) traded down 43% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Exosis has a total market cap of $6,096.82 and $1.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Exosis has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Exosis Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

