Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) will report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings. Exterran posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exterran.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE EXTN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 572,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,116. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Exterran has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.19.

In other Exterran news, CFO David Alan Barta purchased 6,800 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the second quarter worth $119,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Exterran by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 52,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the third quarter worth $164,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

