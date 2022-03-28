F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Sells $517,684.32 in Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $517,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $607,418.04.

On Monday, March 21st, Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $802,402.80.

On Thursday, March 17th, Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $951,956.00.

Shares of NYSE FXLV opened at $11.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,164,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,470,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,873,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FXLV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

