F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Sells $517,684.32 in Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $517,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $607,418.04.
- On Monday, March 21st, Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $802,402.80.
- On Thursday, March 17th, Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $951,956.00.
Shares of NYSE FXLV opened at $11.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $17.75.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,164,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,470,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,873,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FXLV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.
F45 Training Company Profile (Get Rating)
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F45 Training (FXLV)
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.