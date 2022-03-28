Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the February 28th total of 240,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Fairfax India stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. Fairfax India has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

