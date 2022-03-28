Falconswap 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $60,406.00 (FSW)

Falconswap (FSW) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Falconswap has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $60,406.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Falconswap has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00035715 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00110685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Falconswap

Falconswap (CRYPTO:FSW) is a coin. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

