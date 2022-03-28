Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $7.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $384.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.53. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares during the period. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

