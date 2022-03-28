Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $7.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $384.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.53. Fanhua has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.82.
Fanhua Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.
