Fear NFTs (FEAR) Market Capitalization Tops $8.31 Million

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the dollar. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.90 or 0.07093103 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,522.36 or 0.99760636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047284 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

