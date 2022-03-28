First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FAF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FAF opened at $67.63 on Monday. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.55.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

