First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 98.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 62,909 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,918,000 after purchasing an additional 62,316 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Shares of FAD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,029. First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $102.14 and a 52 week high of $131.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.