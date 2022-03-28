First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the February 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FSZ traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.32. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,241. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.60.

