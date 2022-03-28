First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Down 47.1% in March

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of FUNC stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $23.05. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,284. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $152.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.82. First United has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First United will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. First United’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUNC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First United in the second quarter valued at about $796,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First United during the third quarter worth about $283,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First United by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First United by 660.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in First United by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FUNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First United from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

