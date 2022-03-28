First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FUNC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First United from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of FUNC stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. First United has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $150.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.82.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First United will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First United by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First United by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in First United by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First United by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First United by 660.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

