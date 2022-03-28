First Watch Restaurant Group Inc to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $12.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

