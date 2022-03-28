FirstService Co. (FSV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on April 7th

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2025 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

FirstService has raised its dividend payment by 10.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. FirstService has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FirstService to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $142.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 0.97. FirstService has a 12 month low of $130.56 and a 12 month high of $202.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSV. TheStreet cut shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James set a $200.00 price target on shares of FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstService by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in FirstService by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FirstService by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in FirstService by 2,146.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 78,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in FirstService by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService (Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.