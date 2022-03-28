Five Below (FIVE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Five Below to post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Below stock opened at $162.39 on Monday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $143.44 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Truist Financial began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Five Below by 794.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,014,000 after buying an additional 77,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $973,255,000 after buying an additional 43,060 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Five Below by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,451,000 after buying an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $4,148,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Five Below by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 216,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,833,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

