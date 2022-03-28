Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE FSI opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.65. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $4.47.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.