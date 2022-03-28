Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1417 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th.

FOJCY opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FOJCY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortum Oyj from €30.00 ($32.97) to €24.00 ($26.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Fortum Oyj (Get Rating)

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

