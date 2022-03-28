Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1417 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th.

FOJCY opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FOJCY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortum Oyj from €30.00 ($32.97) to €24.00 ($26.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

