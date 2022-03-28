Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.54.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $3.84 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,675,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,484,000 after buying an additional 11,392,117 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after buying an additional 2,420,255 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,300.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,447,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,405,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after buying an additional 1,189,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,140,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 940,628 shares during the period. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

