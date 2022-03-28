Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 69.3% from the February 28th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Forum Merger IV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,679. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. Forum Merger IV has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

