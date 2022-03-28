Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of FRU stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$15.35. 127,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,460. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$7.14 and a 12 month high of C$15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.20. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 29.47.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FRU shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.29.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

