FY2022 Earnings Estimate for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of KB Home in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the construction company will earn $10.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.00. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for KB Home’s FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Get KB Home alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

NYSE KBH opened at $33.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.95. KB Home has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of KB Home by 105.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.26%.

About KB Home (Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.