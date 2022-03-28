GAM Holding AG Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

NASDAQ:GDS traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.44. The company had a trading volume of 62,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.40. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

About GDS (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.