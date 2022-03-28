GAM Holding AG Has $3.73 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $29,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Fortinet by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.96.

Shares of FTNT traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $332.73. 858,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.02 and its 200 day moving average is $317.50. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.50 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

