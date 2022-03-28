GAM Holding AG Purchases 2,505 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned 0.06% of iRhythm Technologies worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRTC. began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.15.

In related news, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $904,146.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $320,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRTC stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,788. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.11. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $154.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.07 and its 200-day moving average is $103.77.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

