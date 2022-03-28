GAM Holding AG Sells 464 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

GAM Holding AG lessened its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Corteva by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,636,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,627,000 after acquiring an additional 975,906 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.23.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $58.96. 146,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,777,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $59.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

