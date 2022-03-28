GameCredits (GAME) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,799.00

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 27th. GameCredits has a market cap of $16.83 million and $14,799.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.0935 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00276688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013126 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001436 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001384 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 179,993,150 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.