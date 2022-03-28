GamerCoin (GHX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.30 Million

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $24.30 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0602 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,297.80 or 0.07025629 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,914.90 or 0.99947357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00045784 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin’s total supply is 838,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 403,905,663 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

