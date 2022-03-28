GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised GDS to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded GDS from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. GDS has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average is $49.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GDS will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GDS by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,044 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,960 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 243.7% in the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $53,025,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

