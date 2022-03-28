Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 26,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $128.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.19 and a 52-week high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

