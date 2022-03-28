German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $62.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.20 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $53.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year sales of $253.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $243.20 million to $262.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $249.00 million, with estimates ranging from $200.80 million to $278.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 36.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of GABC stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.02. The stock had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,293. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.66. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.30 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 8,175 shares of company stock worth $302,451 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GABC. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 72.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 29,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Institutional investors own 43.03% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.