Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.280-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.75 million.Gitlab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.

Gitlab stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 78,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,806. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.78. Gitlab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gitlab will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GTLB shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gitlab currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,267,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth about $4,406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter valued at $8,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gitlab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

