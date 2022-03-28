Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.020-$-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.50 million-$390.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.64 million.Gitlab also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.56.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $50.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.78. Gitlab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gitlab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,007,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $27,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $16,136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at $8,303,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth $4,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

