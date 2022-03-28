Glencore’s (GLEN) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 680 ($8.95) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.64) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.77) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.60) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 531 ($6.99).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 506 ($6.66) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 440.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 390.14. The company has a market cap of £66.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.14. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 514.10 ($6.77).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Glencore’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

About Glencore (Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.