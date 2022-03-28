GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

GNNDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Redburn Partners downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GN Store Nord A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $391.50.

Shares of GNNDY stock opened at $138.47 on Thursday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $129.75 and a 1-year high of $286.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.67 and its 200 day moving average is $179.44. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.4678 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. GN Store Nord A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

