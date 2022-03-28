GoldBlocks Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (GB)

GoldBlocks (GB) traded 44.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, GoldBlocks has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoldBlocks has a total market cap of $80,314.79 and approximately $4.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011042 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004973 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001162 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00023584 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.55 or 0.00823984 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GoldBlocks Coin Profile

GB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2016. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldBlocks is a gold based PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that is based on the idea of portable wealth. “

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldBlocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

