Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDEN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

GDEN opened at $56.43 on Monday. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.63.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $4,149,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $27,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.