Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 114,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,053,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,632,000 after purchasing an additional 29,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,872,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $89.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.01. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $77.79 and a 1-year high of $95.90.

