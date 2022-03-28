Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
Goldman Sachs BDC has a payout ratio of 99.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.
NYSE GSBD opened at $20.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.34. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
A number of analysts have weighed in on GSBD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
About Goldman Sachs BDC (Get Rating)
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.