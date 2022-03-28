Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a payout ratio of 99.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

NYSE GSBD opened at $20.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.34. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 538.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 120,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 101,777 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GSBD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

