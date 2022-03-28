GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.88.

GDRX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $17.13 on Monday. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 13.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average is $33.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -244.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of -0.31.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $1,160,859.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,915. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

