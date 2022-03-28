Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) PT Raised to C$9.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE GCM opened at C$5.91 on Friday. Gran Colombia Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.50 and a 52 week high of C$6.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The company has a market cap of C$580.60 million and a P/E ratio of 3.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Gran Colombia Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

