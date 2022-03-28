Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Given “Buy” Rating at JMP Securities

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

GPMT traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $11.34. 1,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,910. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $15.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 60.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.