Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Given “Buy” Rating at JMP Securities

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
GPMT traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $11.34. 1,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,910. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $15.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.39.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
