Graphlinq Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $575,608.00 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and $575,608.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00035810 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.17 or 0.00110654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (CRYPTO:GLQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

