Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires 314 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $157.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.40.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

